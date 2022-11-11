OJS 2021 results declared, these 50 candidates selected to be posted as Civil Judges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today announced the results of the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) 2021 results.

According to the notification issued by the OPSC, a total of 50 candidates including 28 females have been selected to be appointed as Civil Judges in Odisha.

Adyasha Mishra is the topper of the OJS 2021 results while Chetna Patnaik and A Geetanjali Naidu have bagged the second and third spots.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission herewith recommends the name of 50 (28-w) candidates (list enclosed) in order of merit, for recruitment to the post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service, 2021, pursuant to the advertisement No.23 of 2021-22,” read the notification issued by the OPSC.

Click here to see the list of the 50 candidates who have qualified in the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) exams 2021