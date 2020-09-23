Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee has extended its deadline to receive online applications for OJEE which is to be held during October 12 to 19.

The deadline for online Application is till midnight of September 23 and the deadline for online Fee Payment is till 11 AM of September 24.

Interested candidates are advised to fill up their Application Forms online through OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com) only.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held from October 12 to 19 in 53 centres of which 50 centres in 21 cities are in Odisha while the other three centres are in Ranchi, Kolkata and Patna.

The examination which was originally scheduled in the 1st week of May had to be postponed due to the extraordinary situation arising from COVID – 19 pandemic.