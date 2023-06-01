OJEE 2023 results to be announced at 11 AM tomorrow, step-by-step guide to check results

Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 will be announced at 11 AM tomorrow. Candidates can check their results by visiting the OJEE official website.

The OJEE 2023 results will be announced by Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Preeti Ranjan Gharai and Principal Secretary Usha Padhi at press meet at the press conference hall of SCTE &VT, Govt. ITI Campus near Governor House Square in Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE exam was conducted between May 8 and May 15. As many as 55,979 students appeared for the entrance examinations for admission into different undergraduate courses like B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various universities, government colleges and Self-Financed Institutes across the State.

Here is how to check and download the OJEE-2023 scorecard:

Click here to visit the official website of ojee.nic.in.

Now click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023”

A new page will appear on your computer screen as you click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023.”

Fill in the details and click on the login. Your OJEE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download your OJEE 2023 result and take a printout for further references.

Also Read: IT Raid On Senior Congress Leader In Bhadrak Of Odisha