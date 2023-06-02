OJEE 2023 results announced, Know step-by-step to check results

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results have been announced today. Candidates can check their results by visiting the OJEE official website ojee.nic.in

The OJEE 2023 results have been announced by Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai and Principal Secretary Usha Padhi at a press meeting.

It is to be noted here that the OJEE exam was conducted between May 8 and May 15. As many as 48,815 students appeared for the entrance examinations for admission into different undergraduate courses like B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various universities, government colleges and Self-Financed Institutes across the State. Of which 48,783 have been qualified.

In B-Pharma, Sourav Kumar Pati emerges as topper, Satyajit Sahoo tops MBA exam and Apurba Sundar Nayak tops in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science),

Here is how to check and download the OJEE-2023 scorecard:

Click here to visit the official website of ojee.nic.in.

Now click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023”

A new page will appear on your computer screen as you click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2023.”

Fill in the details and click on the login. Your OJEE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download your OJEE 2023 result and take a printout for further references.

Meanwhile, the 2nd/Special OJEE for B.Tech, LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B.Pharm will be held in the last week of June (June 26 to June 30, 2023). The Entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode (one hour) for all the courses as mentioned above.