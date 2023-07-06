OJEE 2023 Counselling starts on July 6, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) is starting the OJEE 2023 Counselling from today that is on July 6, 2023.

As per the schedule, the OJEE counselling registration has begun from July 6, 2023 onwards. It is worth mentioning that it will continue till July 12, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for OJEE and want to take admission in various courses like B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. in different State Govt and Pvt Colleges/ Institutes/ Universities can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Follow the following steps to for registration of OJEE 2023 counselling

