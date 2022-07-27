OJEE 2022 Results Announced, Check Results Here

Bhubaneswar: The State government has announced the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2022 today.

OJEE 2022 results have been declared at the Auditorium of State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT).

It is to be noted here that a total of 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 between July 4 and July 8 at a total of 61 centres across the 30 districts of Odisha and in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

The candidates who are waiting for their results can check their scorecard by visiting the OJEE website.

Here is how to check and download the OJEE-2022 scorecard:

Click here to visit the official website of ojee.nic.in .

. Now click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2022”

A new page will appear on your computer screen as you click on the “Rank card- OJEE 2022.”

Fill in the details and click on the login. Your OJEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download your OJEE 2022 result and take a printout for further references.

Odisha-JEE 2022 Toppers:

B.Pharm – Arup Kumar Panda

M.Pharm – Sachin Nayak

MBA – Sradharabinda Samantaray

MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science) – Ishant Kumar Nayak

M. Tech (Civil Engineering) – Sanjeev Pradhan

M. Tech (Electronics) – Pankaj Kumar

M. Tech (Mechanical) – Rajan Mohapatra