OJEE 2020 to begin from October 12: Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand 

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will begin from October 12 and will conclude 19. This was informed by OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand today.

According to Chand, the OJEE will be conducted at 53 centres of 21 cities and towns. The entrance exam will also be held outside Odisha. The cities where OJEE will be held this year are Ranchi, Kolkata and Patna.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020 will be computer based.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha JEE exam, which was supposed to be held from September 6 to 15, had been postponed multiple times due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.