OJEE 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice, Informs OJEE Chairman

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The OJEE 2020 (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) scheduled to be held in the first week of May 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

The OJEE Chairman, Sudeep Kumar Chand  provided this information today.

He said the dates will be declared subsequently on proper assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the nation.

It is noteworthy that, the Centre today extended the 21 day lock down period to 3rd May due to Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

 

 

 

