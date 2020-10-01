Bhubaneswar: The schedule for OJEE 2020 has been announced today by the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee. The exams had been postponed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

However, the Committee has decided to the conduct the exam in three shifts to that there can be proper management of crowd and social distancing norms can be maintained.

The exams are scheduled to start on October 12 and end on October 19. The admit cards will be available on the website: https://odishajee.com/ from October 5.

The Schedule Is Attached Hereby: