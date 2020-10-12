Bhubaneswar: The state government controlled Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is slated to begin today amid strict Covid guidelines.

OJEE will be conducted at 51 centres in 21 districts across the state and in five centers outside the state namely: Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

This year OJEE will be conducted on computer based test (CBT) which will have three shifts per day.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued keeping all the Covid guidelines. The centers will be filled only till 50% of its capacity.

All the equipment and desk shall be sanitized before beginning of each shift informed the OJEE Chairman Sudeep Chand.