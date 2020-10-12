ojee 2020
Representational Image

OJEE 2020 Begins Today Amid Strict Covid Guidelines

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The state government controlled Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is slated to begin today amid strict Covid guidelines.

OJEE will be conducted at 51 centres in 21 districts across the state and in five centers outside the state namely: Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

Related News

OJEE 2020 Exam Schedule Released, Find Complete List Here

OJEE Extends Deadline For Online Applications,Deadline For…

OJEE 2020 to begin from October 12: Chairman Sudeep Kumar…

OJEE 2020: 9 new online examination centres added to…

This year OJEE will be conducted on computer based test (CBT) which will have three shifts per day.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued keeping all the Covid guidelines. The centers will be filled only till 50% of its capacity.

All the equipment and desk shall be sanitized before beginning of each shift informed the OJEE Chairman Sudeep Chand.

You might also like
State

Garment Shop Owner In Odisha Attacked With Sword, Act Caught Live On CCTV

Business

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Witness Significant Changes In Last 10 Days

State

2 More Arrested In Bhubaneswar Sweet Stall Brutal Murder Case

State

Indian Women’s T20 Teams Announced; Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini Finds Place In…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.