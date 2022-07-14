Oil tanker collides head on with OSRTC bus in Angul, 25 critical

Angul: In a tragic incident, more than 25 people have been critically injured as an oil tanker collided head-on with an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) passenger bus in the Angul district.

The accident took place near Batisuan village on National Highway 16 under Pallahara police limits.

Reportedly, OSRTC bus was enroute to Angul when it collided head-on with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction near Batisuan village.

On getting the information, Pallahara fire-fighters team along with the police team arrived at the spot and rescued the critically injured passengers with the help of locals. All of them were admitted to Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) in Pallahara.

The police informed that the oil tanker was passing by a truck that was parked on the side of the road when the accident took place. No casualty have been reported yet.