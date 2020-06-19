Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel continue to rise amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Today petrol price is reportedly hiked by 56 paisa while the price of diesel has been increased by 36 paisa.

This is the 13 consecutive days that the oil prices has been increased today.

With today’s hike, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar now stands at Rs 78.92 and diesel at Rs 75.28.

Here are the revised rates of oil prices and major cities of India

Name of the City Petrol Diesel Chennai 81.82 74.77 Delhi 78.37 77.06 Kolkata 80.13 72.53 Mumbai 85.21 75.53 Hyderabad 81.36 75.31

The price hike of the petrol and diesel has not gone down well among the consumers who demanded that the Union government should take steps to check the price hike claiming that the price hike affects them massively amid the corona crises.