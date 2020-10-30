Bumper recruitment is underway in Oil India without written exams; Apply soon

Oil India has issued a notification for recruitment of several different posts in Group A, B and C. the interested and eligible candidates have to apply soon as today is the last day to apply online.

For the complete information related to the application on the posts, the candidate along with the advertisement link, application link are also given below.

The recruitment process is underway to fill up the post of Superintending Engineer (Drilling), Manager (Accounts)/Manager (Internal Audit), Senior Officer, Physiotherapist, Confidential Secretary and others in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A respectively.

Here are the details about the vacancies:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: October 1, 2020

Last date to submit online application: October 30, 2020

Name and number of posts:

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 18 Posts

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 5 Posts

Senior Officer (Electrical): 5 Posts

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 4 Posts

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 3 Posts

Senior Medical Officer: 3 Posts

Senior Security Officer: 2 Posts

Senior Officer (HR): 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Legal): 2 Posts

Manager (Accounts)/Manager (Internal Audit): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (ENT): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Ophthalmology): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedic Surgeon): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Physician): 1 Post

Senior Officer (Reservoir): 1 Post

Physiotherapist: 1 Post

Confidential Secretary: 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Medical Officer should have MBBS from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Security Officer should be Graduate in any discipline from a University.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (Electrical) should have Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (HR) should have MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management /HR/HRD/HRM of minimum 2 years duration.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (Legal) should have Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 60% marks.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (Mechanical) should have Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (Instrumentation) should have Bachelor’s Degree in Instrumentation Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (Geophysics) should have PG in Geophysics / Applied Geophysics / Exploration Geophysics of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Senior Officer (Reservoir) should have Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Physiotherapist should have Graduate Degree /Diploma in Physiotherapy of minimum 3 years duration and having 5 years post qualification experience.

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Confidential Secretary should be Graduates with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or Equivalent with knowledge of computer application with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected based on the Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview.

Salary

Grade C- Rs 1,50,000/-

Grade B- Rs1,20,000/-

Grade A – Rs 90000/-

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online only after reading the instructions carefully. They can refer to the notification PDF for more details (link of which is given below).

Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the General/ OBC (NCL) categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, while candidates of other categories no need to pay any fees.

Candidates can click here to download official notification PDF

Candidates can click here to apply online

Candidates can click here to visit the official website