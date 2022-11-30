OHRDC Scam: Vigilance court awards 3-year jail term to IAS officer Vinod Kumar,5 others

Bhubaneswar: IAS Officer and former Managing Director of Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation, Vinod Kumar was convicted along with five others in connection with fraud in OHRDC scam.

The convicts Vinod Kumar and five others Swostiranjan Mohapatra, Company Secretary, Satyaprakash Behera, Junior Loan Officer, Jnanendra Swain, Assistant System Analyst, & Debadutta Ray and Bibhuti Bhusan Swain of Bhumika Builders are booked under 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and Sections 467,468,471, 420, 120(B) of the IPC.

Convicts Vinod Kumar, S. R. Mohapatra, S. P. Behera and J. Swain were sentenced by Spl Judge Vigilance, BBSR to undergo RI for 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 50000 in default further RI for six months on each of the offences. Convict Debadutta Ray and Bibhuti Bhusan Swain were sentenced to undergo RI for 3 years each and to pay fine of Rs 50000 in default to undergo RI for six months under section 420, 467,468,471, 120(B) IPC.

This is the fifth consecutive conviction of Vinod Kumar, IAS in corruption cases. The case was investigated by ex DSP Vigilance Shri Sarat Mohapatra & Shri DP Tripathi. and was prosecuted by Spl Public Prosecutor of Odisha Vigilance Shri Hemant K Swain.