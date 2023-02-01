OHRC member post soon to be filled up: Govt counsel informs Orissa HC

Cuttack: During the hearing of a PIL seeking filling up of a Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) member post today, the counsel for the government informed Orissa High Court that the said post will be filled up soon.

The process for this has already begun. In this week only a high power committee meeting will be held in this regard. The Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker and Leader of the Opposition will take part in this meeting to take a decision in this regard — he also informed the Court.

Presently, OHRC has a chairman. Besides, though it should have two members one of the member posts is lying vacant since last many months. The tenure of member Asim Amitabh Dash is over since August 2021. And the post should be filled within three months as per SC ruling, however, the govt is yet to fill the post for which a PIL has been filed in the High Court.

The division bench of Dr Justice S. Muralidhar and Mr. Justice Murahari Sri Raman posted the matter to Mar 1 for further hearing. Advocate Prabir Das has filed the case.