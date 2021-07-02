Offline Matric Exams To Be Held With 70 Per Cent Syllabus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday said that the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct offline matric exams from July 30.

The State government has appealed students, who are not be satisfied with the marks, to appear the offline exams.

The special exam will be conducted in offline mode based on 70% syllabus as already 30% syllabus has been reduced. The exams will be held under strict guidelines of Covid-19, informed Dash.

We assure the students that BSE will take appropriate measures to publish the results within 15 days time. The students will not face any problems in Plus II admissions,” said Dash.

Earlier, the BSE had announced that the interested candidates can fill up the forms for the exams through online mode between July 5 and July 14.