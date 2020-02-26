Nabarangpur: A team of officials including Childline officials stopped the marriage of a minor girl in Podalguda under Nabarangpur police limits here in Odisha last night.

According to reports, the minor girl of Podalguda was scheduled to marry one Bhaskar Paik, son of Mukund Paik of Rosiyaguda under Tentulikhunti police limits in the district on Monday night, as per Hindu rituals.

The marriage was fixed by the family members of both sides. All arrangements were done and the village priest was all set to begin the marriage ceremony at bride’s residence before it was stopped.

The officials, upon getting information about the marriage of the minor girl, reached the village just before the marriage ceremony and asked about the age of the soon to be bride following which her family members showed the Aadhar card and School certificate of the girl.

The officials however found that the girl is around six months short to be 18 as per Aadhar card, while she is only 15-year-old according to her school certificate.

Later, the officials managed to convince the parents of the minor girl and bridegroom to stop the marriage. However, no legal action was initiated against anybody in this connection.

The parents of the minor girl and bridegroom agreed to stop the marriage till the girl becomes 18-year-old, said District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Suresh Patnaik adding that the parents would face legal action if they would get the girl married before she turns 18.

The child marriage has been occurring in this region due to ignorance, said another official.

Officials who visited the village include Childline officials Tanka Jani and Gracy Sunamia Khora, Nanndahandi CDPO Binodini Patnaik, CWC Chairman Dibakar Bahuka, Town police ASI Ashok Deo and DCPO Suresh Patnaik among others.