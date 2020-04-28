Bhubaneswar: It happens only in Odisha.

In fact, such rare incident can happen only in Odisha. In the fight against Coronavirus Odisha, in the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik the state Govt is leaving no stone un-turned to deal with the menace with the most possible ways.

In the press briefing at 4.30 pm on Tuesday Hemant Sharma, the Industries Secretary and COVID emergency procurement in-charge of Government of Odisha narrated about a few highly inspiring steps taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Sharma said that Odisha Govt has made planning to face the worst-case scenario with regard to Coronavirus pandemic. To overcome the challenges in procurement, officers have even traveled carrying blank cheques to procure gears/machines to deal with COVID situation in the state.

He further said that the trust of the Chief Minister for his officers should be commended who allowed them to travel with blank cheques. The officers travelled with two cheques, one with the required amount written on it and another one a blank cheque, so that they can procure the gears for sure. The officers done quality check of the equipments, paid the amount to the company and took delivery of the machines.