Odia Journalism Day celebrated at IIMC, Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: IIMC, Dhenkanal, today celebrated ‘Odia Journalism Day.’ Speaking on the occasion as the keynote speaker, renowned translator and commentator Prof Jatindra Nayak said, “There are numerous connections between journalism and literature, and the notion that journalism will just deliver plain factual information, and literature will only talk fiction, needs to be reconsidered.”

Professor Jatindra Nayak, believes that journalism and literature are inextricably linked. We frequently consider the distinctions between journalism and literature. However, it is pivotal that we must pay attention to the parallels between the two, he said.

He further emphasized how important it is for journalists to adopt a creative style of writing in narrating stories that demand both attention and empathy. “It’s critical to consider not only how to create news with data, but also how to make the data more creative. Drawing inspiration from the literature that is already out there for consumption and developing a creative writing style is extremely useful in this regard. Journalists must therefore concentrate on capturing the style of literature and strive ahead to utilize it appropriately,” said Prof. Nayak.

In order to elucidate his point, he uses the example of world-renowned journalists and writers like Gabriel García Márquez, George Orwell, Ryszard Kapuscinski, and Ernest Hemingway, who all have developed a perennial writing style of their own, and hence, in the literary domain, they have long been the topic of much inquiry. Prof. Nayak added, “In journalism, the goal is to eke out the truth from the realm of imagination. This is referred to as ‘Magic Journalism.’ The intimate relationship between journalism and literature is obvious.” Many journalists in Odisha were excellent writers, both at home and abroad. Odisha provides numerous examples. Many writers, he claimed, had direct touch with journalism, including Gopbandhu Das, Harekrushna Mahatab, Godavarisha Mohapatra, Surendra Mohanty, and Manmohan Mishra. As a result, Prof. Nayak hopes that today’s generation will concentrate on creating a bridge rather than a wall between the two.

Similarly, Prof. Nayak stated that “Utkal Deepika”, the weekly journal played an instrumental role in creating a language-based province,” he said. The newspaper intended to develop a wider reading group to raise awareness of the administration’s neglect. Not only was the newspaper journalistic, but it was also very literary in its approach. ‘Utklal Deepika’ opened up a space for literary discourse and criticism, which further aided in the growth of Odiya literature.

During the welcome address, IIMC Regional Director, Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee remarked, “Newspapers play a big role in times of humanitarian disaster. The contribution and influence that ‘Utkal Deepika’ had among Odias is remarkable, to say the least. The editorial spirit and the overall approach of the weekly journal conformed to the concepts of the modern newspaper. Utkal Deepika, which was published on 4 August 1866 played a signal role in decreasing the severity of the famine. Furthermore, the newspaper played an important part in Odisha’s social and political life. The hardship of the common people was brought to the attention of the administration as a result of this.”

Ms. Sonali Mohapatra spoke at the online event today. In addition, a video screening of Oriya Journalism Students of the 2020-21 academic year was held on ‘Odia Journalism Day.’ The program was coordinated by the Assistant Professor of IIMC, Dr. Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra.

On the occasion of Odiya Journalism Day, Jajnaseni Dhal, a student with the highest marks in the first semester of the undergraduate diploma course in Oriya journalism in the 2020-21 academic year, has been awarded the Radhanath Rath Scholarship. Likewise, the Dr. Satya Mohapatra Memorial Scholarship was granted to Khyati Sanger, a Postgraduate diploma student in English journalism.

A magazine brought out by the Odia journalism students (2020-21) and the Alumni Index of the Institute was released on this occasion.