Legendary Odissi Dancer & Wife Of Late Kelucharan Mohapatra Passes Away At 86

By WCE 6
Laxmipriya Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: Legendary Odissi dancer and the wife of eminent Odissi dance teacher late Kelucharan Mohapatra, ‘Laxmipriya Mohapatra’, has passed away around 11:10 PM on Saturday. She was 86 years old.

She was suffering from old age aliments. Upon learning of the demise of the legendary dancer, many dignitaries arrived at her residence in Bhimtangi to pay their last respects.

Her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra who are also renewed Odissi dancers were also present there.

She performed Gotipua dance as her first performance at the Arnapurna Theater in Puri in 1947.

She was the first Odissi dancer to perform on the stage in Odisha. She got married to Kelucharan Mohapatra in the 1947.

The duo laid the foundations for Odissi dance on the pages of history by performing Dashabatara in dance. Her last rites will be performed at Puri Swargadwar today.

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Decrease In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

State

Odisha Man Gets Lifer For Impregnating Minor Daughter

State

Biker dies in road accident in Ganjam: Irate mob beats up Tipper driver to death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.