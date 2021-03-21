Bhubaneswar: Legendary Odissi dancer and the wife of eminent Odissi dance teacher late Kelucharan Mohapatra, ‘Laxmipriya Mohapatra’, has passed away around 11:10 PM on Saturday. She was 86 years old.

She was suffering from old age aliments. Upon learning of the demise of the legendary dancer, many dignitaries arrived at her residence in Bhimtangi to pay their last respects.

Her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra who are also renewed Odissi dancers were also present there.

She performed Gotipua dance as her first performance at the Arnapurna Theater in Puri in 1947.

She was the first Odissi dancer to perform on the stage in Odisha. She got married to Kelucharan Mohapatra in the 1947.

The duo laid the foundations for Odissi dance on the pages of history by performing Dashabatara in dance. Her last rites will be performed at Puri Swargadwar today.