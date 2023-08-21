Odishia CM sanctions Rs 101 Cr for construction of 3 bridges in Swabhiman Anchal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned Rs 101 crore for construction of three bridges in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district. He approved the projects under the Setu Yojana (Socio Economic Transformation & Upliftment), which is expected to benefit 37,000 in Swabhiman area.

It is to be noted here that the State government has launched the Setu Yojana with the aim to strengthen the communication sector in the rural areas.

Notably, on the instruction of the Chief Minister, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited Malkangari on March 29 and reviewed various projects with hearing the grievances of common people.

Pandian informed the Chief Minister about the requests of the people in the district. Later, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 101 crore for the construction of three new large bridges in Malkangiri district.

One among the three bridges will be constructed over the Khaliagarh canal from Yantri to Dhakpadar road. The government will spend Rs 20 crore for the purpose. The people of Pansput and Yantri Gram Panchayat will be particularly benefited by this.

The second bridge will be constructed over Kumudaguda river from Ghanbedha to Kodigandhi road for which Rs 27 crore will be spent. The people of Pansput, Yantri and Andrapalli Gram Panchayats will get benefits due to this.

The third bridge will be built over the Machhkund river. This will connect the Biseguda to the Yantri. The government will spend Rs 54 crore on the 372 meter long bridge. This will benefit the people of Yantri, Papermetla and Andrapalli Gram Panchayats.