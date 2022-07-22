Odisha’s Twin City records slight decline in Covid-19 positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 positive cases in the Twin City of Odisha has slightly declined in the last 24 hours. Total 297 cases of the Covid-19 in BMC and CMC were registered on July 22, 2022. The capital city of Odisha has recorded 237 positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 60 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 195 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,61,748. The recovered cases are 1,59,194. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1340. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 219.

Similarly, 61 new Covid19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 31 cases were local contact cases while 29 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,312. The active cases are 327 while the total number of deaths is 429. The recovered cases in 24 hours are 60.

Odisha on Friday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with 1178 positives including 146 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 690 are quarantine cases while the rest 488 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7093 active cases in the State. Khordha recorded the highest cases as 252 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 194 and Cuttack with 104 positives.