Bhubaneswar: Tapang had recently become one of the most loved hangout spot for youngsters. But to the utter disappointment of many, the spot has been declared as a prohibited area yesterday.

The district administration has cautioned that the area might still have a few dynamites that might be active.

The administration has further added that the hills are steep and it might pose a threat to life as one might easily skid and fall into the waters.

Action shall be taken against violators added the district administration.