Odisha’s Tapang Declared As Prohibited Area By Khordha District Admin
Bhubaneswar: Tapang had recently become one of the most loved hangout spot for youngsters. But to the utter disappointment of many, the spot has been declared as a prohibited area yesterday.
The district administration has cautioned that the area might still have a few dynamites that might be active.
The administration has further added that the hills are steep and it might pose a threat to life as one might easily skid and fall into the waters.
Action shall be taken against violators added the district administration.