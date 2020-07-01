Sundergarh: As many as 15 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Wednesday.

The new positive cases include 10 women and 5 men from two different quarantine centres in the district. While 14 cases were reported from Biramitrapur quarantine centre, one case from Kuarmunda quarantine centre, officials said.

All of them had recently returned to the State from New Delhi and were lodged in the quarantine centres, officials added.

They were shifted to COVID hospital for further treatment.