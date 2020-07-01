COVID-19

Odisha’s Sundergarh dist reports fresh 15 positive Covid-19 cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: As many as 15 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Wednesday.

The new positive cases include 10 women and 5 men from two different quarantine centres in the district. While 14 cases were reported from Biramitrapur  quarantine centre, one case  from Kuarmunda quarantine centre, officials said.

All of them had recently returned to the State from New Delhi and were lodged in the quarantine centres, officials added.

They were shifted to COVID hospital for further treatment.

