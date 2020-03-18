Bhubaneswar: The sole coronavirus infected patient of Odisha was stable and improving, said state government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi on Wednesday.

Briefing media persons at Geetagovinda Sadan here this afternoon, Bagchi said, samples of 47 persons in the state were tested so far of which 46 were found to be negative while the condition of the youth who tested positive is stable and showing signs of recovery.

The infected man, who is currently getting treatment at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, took normal breakfast and launch today, he said.

The COVID-19 spokesperson gave the example of Lord Jagannath who visits the Anasara Ghar (asylum for the sick) every year as falls ill following the Snana Yatra, a a ritual bath with 108 pitchers of herbal and aromatic water .

He asserted that the much-required 14 days of quarantine with Lord Jagannath’s anasara in the wake of the precautionary measures to be taken to safeguard against the coronavirus.

Bagchi stated that the 104 Health Helpline received13,627 calls yesterday.

As many as many as 2131 persons, who returned from abroad since March 4, have now registered themselves in the State govt’s COVID19 portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in so far. Of them, 20% have come from UAE, 9% from USA, 5% from Saudi Arabia, he said.

People who have returned to Odisha from abroad since March 4, 37% are currently staying in Khorda district, 11% in Cuttack, 9% in Ganjam, 6% in Kendrapara and 5% in Balasore, he added.

Bagchi said, the State government has issued advisory to all religious institutions to follow the prevention measures.

In case any religious institution is not able to maintain the precautions for COVID-19, they are advised to immediately restrict the entry of pilgrims without affcting the day-today rituals, he added.