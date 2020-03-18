Odisha’s sole coronavirus patient ‘stable and improving’: Subroto Bagchi
Odisha govt's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi

Odisha’s sole coronavirus patient is ‘stable and improving’: Subroto Bagchi

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 69

Bhubaneswar: The sole coronavirus infected patient of Odisha was stable and improving, said state government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi on Wednesday.

Briefing media persons at Geetagovinda Sadan here this afternoon, Bagchi said, samples of 47 persons in the state were tested so far of which 46 were found to be negative while the condition of the youth who tested positive is stable and showing signs of recovery.

The infected man, who is currently getting treatment at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, took normal breakfast and launch today, he said.

The COVID-19 spokesperson gave the example of Lord Jagannath who visits the Anasara Ghar (asylum for the sick) every year as falls ill following the  Snana Yatra, a a ritual bath with 108 pitchers of herbal and aromatic water  .

He asserted that  the much-required 14 days of quarantine with Lord Jagannath’s anasara in the wake of the precautionary measures to be taken to safeguard against the coronavirus.

Bagchi stated that the 104 Health Helpline received13,627 calls yesterday.

Related News

Petrol-pump staff attacked for allegedly protesting lewd…

PM Modi hails Odisha CM for preventing measures on COVID-19

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha’s…

Coronavirus pandemic: East Coast Railway hikes platform…

As many as many as 2131 persons, who returned from abroad since March 4, have now registered themselves in the State govt’s COVID19 portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in  so far. Of them, 20% have come from UAE, 9% from USA, 5% from Saudi Arabia, he said.

Odisha’s sole coronavirus patient ‘stable and improving’

People who have returned to Odisha from abroad since March 4, 37% are currently staying in Khorda district, 11% in Cuttack, 9% in Ganjam, 6% in Kendrapara and 5% in Balasore, he added.

Odisha’s sole coronavirus patient ‘stable and improving’

Bagchi said, the State government has issued advisory to all religious institutions to follow the prevention measures.

In case any religious institution is not able to maintain the precautions for COVID-19, they are advised to immediately restrict the entry of pilgrims without affcting the day-today rituals, he added.

You might also like
State

Petrol-pump staff attacked for allegedly protesting lewd comments on girl in…

State

PM Modi hails Odisha CM for preventing measures on COVID-19

State

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha’s Jaleswar, 3 arrested

State

Coronavirus pandemic: East Coast Railway hikes platform ticket price

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.