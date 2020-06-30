Cuttack: Out of the two cases reported today in the Silver City, Cuttack, included a healthcare worker of SCB Medical College and Hospital, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two persons who tested positive for the COVID-19 have been identified as 52-year-old male from Ranihat area of Cuttack who works as a healthcare worker in SCB hospital and a 37-year-old female from Sector-9, CDA is a family member of an earlier case of Sector-9 reported on June 28.

Further contract tracing, testing and sanitization of that place is underway.

The Covid toll in Cuttack city rose to 39 with these two new fresh cases, out of which 22 are recovered cases while there are 15 active cases. Two have succumbed till date.