SCB
Image Credit: telegraphindia.com

Odisha’s SCB Hospital Staff Tests Positive For Covid19, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Out of the two cases reported today in the Silver City, Cuttack, included a healthcare worker of SCB Medical College and Hospital, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two persons who tested positive for the COVID-19 have been identified as 52-year-old male from Ranihat area of Cuttack who works as a healthcare worker in SCB hospital and a 37-year-old female from Sector-9, CDA is a family member of an earlier case of Sector-9 reported on June 28.

Further contract tracing, testing and sanitization of that place is underway.

The Covid toll in Cuttack city rose to 39 with these two new fresh cases, out of which 22 are recovered cases while there are 15 active cases. Two have succumbed till date.

You might also like
State

Local cases continue to rise in Bhubaneswar as 5 locals among 6 test positive for…

State

Alert for Bhubaneswar residents! BMC bans entry of public into its office

State

Plus Two Classes To Be Conducted Online In Odisha

State

Woman jumps into Mahanadi along with minor daughter in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.