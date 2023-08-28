Odisha’s Sashisekhar Karsharma and Subash Chandra Rout to receive National Teachers’ Award 2023

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of Odisha that two teachers from the state have been selected to receive the National Teachers’ Award 2023.

The two teachers who have been selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2023 are Subhash Chandra Rout of Brundaban Government High School in Jagatsinghpur district and Sashisekhar Karsharma of Kenduapada Nodal High School in Bhadrak district.

Apart from Sashisekhar Karsharma and Subash Chandra Rout, 48 other teachers from different parts of the country have been selected for the prestigious award for their innovative concepts of teaching.

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha government congratulated Sashisekhar Karsharma and Subash Chandra Rout for being selected for the award. “Celebrating the educators who inspire minds and ignite a passion for learning! Heartiest congratulations to Sri Sashi Sekhar Kar Sharma and Sri Subash Chandra Rout for becoming the proud recipients of the National Teachers Award, 2023,” the department said on its X handle.

President Droupadi Murmu will give away the National Teachers’ Award to the Teachers on the occasion of the Teacher’s Day on September 5.