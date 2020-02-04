Saina Agarwal Tops All-India Chartered Accountant Foundation Course Exam

Odisha’s Saina Agarwal Tops All-India Chartered Accountant Foundation Course Exam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Results 2019 for the IPCC i.e. Intermediate Course and Foundation Course.

Saina Agarwal from Odisha’s Kalahandi district has topped in the all-India exam of the Chartered Accountant Foundation course.

Saina, a resident of Junagarh, has topped the exam with an impressive 91.25 percent marks. She secured 365 out of total marks of 400.

Those candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results through the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The prestigious ICAI CA exam was held in November 2019.

