Odisha’s Republic Day Tableau on Rukuna Rath

Odisha’s Republic Day Tableau on Rukuna Rath stands second

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s tableau at 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi that showcased Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lingaraj temple stood second.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave away the prize to the representatives from the State on Tuesday.

While the tableau of Assam bagged the first prize, Uttar Pradesh also stood second.

Designed by artist Gajendra Sahoo, the State’s tableau included a replica of the Lingaraj temple, Nandi (the bull) and the Rukuna Rath along with a couple of devotees. Odissi dancers performed live during the Republic Day parade alongside the tableau.

