Angul: The Rengali Dam authorities released season’s first flood waters in Angul district.

The flood waters were released through Gate no 7 at 9 pm into the lower basins of Brahmani River,informed the Chief Executive Engineer.

As per sources, 677 cusecs of water is being released through the power house with an inflow of 3412 cusecs per second into the dam. After opening of the gate, extra 1250 cusecs of water will be released.