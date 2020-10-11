Odisha’s Puri Beach Receives Blue Flag Certification
Bhubaneswar: The Golden Beach of Puri has received the much coveted and awaited Blue Flag certification by Denmark.
The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) is the world’s largest environmental education organization of Denmark.
he Puri beach has conformed to the stringent environmental norm and ensured world class sustainable tourist amenities.
The renowned eco-label is expected to add to the charm of the World Heritage City.
Glad to share that Golden Beach of #Puri has received coveted #BlueFlag certification by FEE Denmark by conforming to the stringent environmental norm and ensuring world class sustainable tourist amenities. The renowned eco-label will add to the charm of the #WorldHeritageCity. pic.twitter.com/b7o6GWKxV1
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 11, 2020