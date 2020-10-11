Puri Beach Receives Blue Flag
Pic Credits: Official Twitter Page Of Naveen Patnaik

Odisha’s Puri Beach Receives Blue Flag Certification

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Golden Beach of Puri has received the much coveted and awaited Blue Flag certification by Denmark.

The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) is the world’s largest environmental education organization of Denmark.

he Puri beach has conformed to the stringent environmental norm and ensured world class sustainable tourist amenities.

Related News

4 Tourists Saved From Drowning In Puri Sea Beach, Odisha

Penthakata Along Puri Beach To Be Open Defecation Free By…

Puri Sea Beach To Get Blue Flag Certification

World Environment Day 2019: Sand sculpture put up at Puri

The renowned eco-label is expected to add to the charm of the World Heritage City.

You might also like
State

Odisha Woman carried by husband on trolley for 70 kms succumbs in hospital

State

211 Local Contact Cases Among 290 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

State

BJP Declares Candidates For By Polls In Odisha’s Balasore And Tirtol

State

Odisha IPS Anup Kumar Sahoo Warns People About His Fake Facebook Profile

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.