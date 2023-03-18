Odisha’s Progress Has Become A Topic Of Discussion Around The World: Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is progressing. There is still a long way to go. The goal is to achieve 100 percent progress by 2036, said Odisha Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said during the conclave of Kalinga TV ‘Pragati Pathe Odisha’ here on Saturday. He further said that the aim is to turn Odisha into a data and coding hub.

Likewise, while speaking during the conclave Odisha Education Minister Sameer Das said that Odisha has become an education and sports hub. Similarly, Minister Pramila Mallik gave a call to fulfill the wishes of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The founder of KIIT & KISS said that Odisha brand is now popular in the world.

Minister said that Odisha has political stability, skilled human resources, industry-friendly environment, communication and economic facilities.

He said that the good steps taken in the path of progress should be supported. Time should be given. No need to criticize it. Since 2016, efforts have been made to increase industrialization. Make-in Odisha is not a scheme, it is a mission. The targets which have been set for roads, IT, health and education sector will be achieved by 2036. Now the aim is to make Odisha a hub of data and coding.

Minister Pramila Mallik said that the state government is fulfilling the needs of the people. The State government provided water to the agricultural lands, good schools for studying, good roads and electricity to the village. Odisha has progressed. But it has to be extended further.

Dr. Achyut Samanta said that now the progress and development of Odisha has become a topic of discussion around the world. Naveen’s era is the era of infrastructure development.

He further said that Naveen’s era is the golden era for women. Emphasizing on brand creation, Odisha has become a good brand through sports. In addition, he said that there has been improvement in transit facilities, development in the field of education and health.