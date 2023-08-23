Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo to remain open at night!

The famous Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha is slated to remain open at night, say reports.

Bhubaneswar: The famous Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha is slated to remain open at night.

If the latest reports are to be believed, according to the latest master plan of the Central Zoo Authority the Nanadankanan zoo shall remain open at night.

The safari of the zoo is also slated to remain open till night, said reports on Wednesday.

The opening of the zoo in the nightv hours would mean tourists would be able ti see the nocturnal animals in the zoo.

It is worth mentioning that the zoo opens at 8 am and closes down by 5pm. The zoo however remains closed on Mondays for maintainence.

Nandankanan Zoological Park is spread across an area of 1,080 acres. Established in 1960, it was opened to the public in 1979. The Nandankanan Zoo became the first zoo in India to join the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) in 2009.

