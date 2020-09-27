Odisha’s MoBus Resumes Operations To Puri And Konark On World Tourism Day

Bhubaneswar: MoBus service has started from Bhubaneswar to Puri and Konark today. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) took to twitter to intimate about this move.

The tweet said, “This World Tourism Day, September 27, Sunday, we are happy to launch the much-awaited MoBus service between Bhubaneswar and Puri.”

Mo Bus Route No. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar and Puri and Route No. 70 will connect Bhubaneswar and Konark.

While Route no. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to the abode of Lord Jagannath, Route no. 70 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station to the Sun Temple town.

“On the inauguration day only one bus will run on both the routes. Regular service will start from Monday,” said Mr. Arun Bothra, Managing Director, CRUT.

“Wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers when travelling on Mo Bus,” he added.