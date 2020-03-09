CRUT Mo Bus

Odisha’s “Mo Bus” service to remain off-road till 2 PM on Holi

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  The ‘Mo Bus’ service of  Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will remain off the road in Odisha till 2 PM on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday.

The bus service however will resume after 2 PM on the festive day.

Physical pass counter at Master Canteen terminal  here will remain closed tomorrow, informed CRUT.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced  that they would not  play Holi this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 

