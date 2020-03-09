Bhubaneswar: The ‘Mo Bus’ service of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will remain off the road in Odisha till 2 PM on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday.

The bus service however will resume after 2 PM on the festive day.

Physical pass counter at Master Canteen terminal here will remain closed tomorrow, informed CRUT.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that they would not play Holi this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).