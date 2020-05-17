Sambalpur: There has been a fire in the premises of the famous Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur district of Odisha. According to sources, property worth lakhs has been destroyed.

The fire started at around 8:40 am. A shop selling ‘puja’ items (samagri) within the temple premises was gutted completely. According to sources, property worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire.

The fire department reached the spot and successfully doused the flames. The temple is however safe and has not been affected.

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however a short circuit might have caused the fire, say sources.