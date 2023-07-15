Odisha’s leading Television channel Kalinga TV observes 9th Foundation Day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga TV, the leading Odia TV channel of Odisha observed its 9th Foundation day in the capital city on Saturday.

On this occasion, founder of Kalinga TV Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Ministers of various departments, many MLAs and MPs attended the event and praised the progress of Kalinga TV.

Kalinga TV has created a unique identity for itself among the audience with the three mantras prescribed by its founder Dr Samanta. Kalinga TV stands on the positive, constructive and realistic mantra.

Kalinga TV has become the favourite of many in a very short span of time as an independent media house while it has conveyed the voice of the common people.

The invited dignitaries said that Kalinga TV has become the voice of the people by telecasting true and impartial news. The guests appreciated that Kalinga TV is far away from exaggerated news. The TV channel has maintained its popularity even in the village level due to its unique format.

The guests also said that Kalinga TV has become an instance for others for telecasting true and unbiased news.

On this occasion founder Dr. Samanta said that Kalinga TV does not runs behind TRP rather it emphasizes on true news telecasting.

The guests present in the program said that they sleep peacefully at night after watching Kalinga TV.

On this occasion Himansu Sekhar Khatua, advisor of Kalinga TV and director of SRFTI, Kolkata said that Kalinga TV shows truth.

Kalinga TV’s Chief Editor Soumyajit Patnaik highlighted the 9-year journey of the TV channel. We have never lost our focus as a responsible media, he said in his speech.

Also read:KIIT Student Snehadeep Kumar Becomes Youngest Participant At UK National Astronomy Meeting