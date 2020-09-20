Odisha’s Krushi Bhawan Get Yet Another Award, CM Dedicates It To Farmers & Artisans

Odisha’s Krushi Bhawan Get Yet Another Award, CM Dedicates It To Farmers & Artisans

Bhubaneswar: The newly constructed Krushi Bhawan of Odisha has received The People’s Choice Award at AZ Awards 2020.

The complex, designed by Studio Lotus, houses administrative offices for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Government of Odisha.

The building hogged the lime light for its unique Sambalpuri Ikat design and Sambalpuri Saree painting.

The plaza has an amphitheatre, and a garden with a pond to naturally cool the space. Entrance is via a pathway lined with trees and stone colonnades, which doubles as a shady place for employees to eat their lunches.

A learning centre, gallery, auditorium, library and training rooms are also located on the ground floor. Government offices are located on the first, second and third floors, where access can be restricted.

Its noteworthy to note that the new building has been built out of the prize money that Odisha had received from the consecutive Krishi Karman Awards it had won due to its exemplary agricultural development in the state over the years.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his happiness for the development, saying the building is a “symbolic of farmer empowerment”.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has dedicated the award to farmers and artisans.

It is noteworthy that, the Krushi Bhawan of Odisha became country’s first government building to feature in Dezeen, the globally acclaimed, prestigious International Journal on Architecture.