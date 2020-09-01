Konark: The world famous heritage site Konark Temple reopened after 5 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monument has been opened for public as per the Unlock 4 guidelines of the central government as well as State government after a discussion of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities with the district administration.

Wearing of masks and social distancing have been made mandatory for the visitors of the heritage site. Thermal screening of visitors will be conducted at the entry point.

The visitors can book their tickets by scanning the QR code that has been installed outside the temple and make their payment online, an official said.

Around 4500, tourists will be allowed into the temple site everyday. In order to control the traffic, 2500 visitors will be allowed in the first half and 2000 vistors in the next half, official added.