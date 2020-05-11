Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s KIIT University is going to conduct campus placement today at 7 pm in its campus. About 195 top companies will offer about 4379 jobs to the aspirants in this placement. The highest salary offered is Rs. 30 lakhs.

Here are the Campus Placement 2020 Graduating Batch highlights:

KIIT well-poised to achieve cent percent placement and had a super dream run with High-CTC Companies – 4379 job offers by 195 plus companies till date for KSOT

Approx 3156 students placed till date with 1200 plus students bagging multiple job offers

Top 35% students placed in “Dream Companies” with Average CTC of 6.50 lacs plus wherein 20 Companies offering CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh or more

Highest salary offered is Rs. 30.00 lacs by Amazon

Approx 100 Companies offered CTC of Rs. 5.00 lakh or more

KIIT Deemed to be a University established a Fintech Lab / Center of Excellence powered by HighRadius. The lab provided experiential learning opportunities to 1000+ students via projects, seminars & workshops; enabling them to get hundreds of premium offers from numerous companies through ‘2020 Campus Recruitment Program’ including HighRadius

With 195 plus top-notch companies doling out over 4379 plus job offers for a batch size of 3500 eligible B.Tech students of 2020 graduating batch, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar looks well-poised to achieve cent percent campus placement for yet another year. Since the commencement of the campus placement season for 2020 graduating batch from June 2019; approx. 90% students have already been placed till date with 1200plus bagging multiple job offers.

‘Day Zero’ dream campus drives alone resulted in the placement of about Top 35% students by MNCs with an average CTC of 6.50 lacs pa. 20 Companies offered CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh or more with Amazon offering highest CTC of Rs.30.00 lakhs pa. ‘Day-One’ campus recruitment drive this season generated about 1712 jobs offers from four companies: Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, & Wipro. Accenture is the top recruiter with 1030 job offers. This is an excellent ‘Day One’ & ‘Day Zero’ conversions taking into account the current job market scenario, said industry experts. Aside, many companies visited KIIT campus multiple times this year like Accenture, Ericsson, Extramarks, Artech, Collebera etc.

Many companies had confirmed participation in the 2020 Campus Recruitment Program in the coming months from May’ 2020 onwards using online platform to assess the students during novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Even after the completion of the end semester examinations, KIIT authorities are working hard to bring companies to the campus and place rest of the students”, said Founder (KIIT & KISS). He applauded the efforts training & placement officials for all the hard work.

For details check this website: https://kiit.ac.in/placement/campus-placement-2020-graduating-batch/

With placement season open for next couple of months, we are completely assured that we will be able to provide career to all deserving students and will achieve cent percent placements like all previous years as iterated by Director (Industry Engagements & Placements). Team (T&P) thanked all the participating corporate in the “KIIT 2020 Campus Recruitment Program” as per list below: