Keonjhar: In an unique initiative by the Keonjhar district administration, all students of class 9 and 10 studying in Government and Aided Schools in Keonjhar district will receive free textbooks, uniforms and mid-day meal.

The step will be carried out under DMF (District Mineral Foundation) from this academic year onwards.

It was further informed in a press release that Class 10 students who perform well in the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) examination will be awarded scholarships ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 40,000, according to the marks scored.

The main objective of this initiative is to prevent the drop-out of students after Class 8. In addition to that, the initiative will also address the nutritional needs during adolescence, and also support them financially to pursue higher studies.

Reports suggest that out of every 100 children in the district, less than 60 of them successfully manage to continue their studies beyond Class X.

In a socio-economically backward district like Keonjhar, where more than 55% of the population belong to the Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the initiative is expected to transform secondary education.

The scheme shall be implemented at a cost of Rs. 22 Crore per year, it will also include the recommendations of the National Education Policy (draft), 2019.