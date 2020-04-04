Odisha’s Kandhamal To Get 150 Bedded Exclusive Covid-19 Hospital, MOU Signed
Kandhamal: An MOU has been signed today between KIIMS and Kandhamal District Administration for Covid-19 Hospital with 10 ICU beds at DHH Campus, Phulbani. Informed the Collector of Kandhamal via a tweet.
Earlier, the Kandhamal MP, Dr. Achyuta Samanta informed via a tweet that, a standalone 150 bedded Coronavirus Hospital is to be set up in Kandhamal. It will also have 10 Critical care units. He said, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the District Administration of Kandhamal, KIMS Hospital and OMC.
Standalone #COVID19 Hospital (150 bedded, 10 critical units) in #Kandhamal. A tripartite understanding between Government of #Odisha & District Administration, @Odisha_Mining and @KIMSpbmh.@Naveen_Odisha ji#OdishaFightsCorona #Corona
