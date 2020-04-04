Kandhamal: An MOU has been signed today between KIIMS and Kandhamal District Administration for Covid-19 Hospital with 10 ICU beds at DHH Campus, Phulbani. Informed the Collector of Kandhamal via a tweet.

# MOU Signed today between KIIMS and Kandhamal District Administration for COVID Hospital with 10 ICU beds at DHH Campus, Phulbani. pic.twitter.com/hQ56LiWQud — Collector Kandhamal (@DMKandhamal) April 3, 2020

Earlier, the Kandhamal MP, Dr. Achyuta Samanta informed via a tweet that, a standalone 150 bedded Coronavirus Hospital is to be set up in Kandhamal. It will also have 10 Critical care units. He said, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the District Administration of Kandhamal, KIMS Hospital and OMC.