Odisha’s Kandhamal Police come up with Corona awareness song

By KalingaTV Bureau
Baliguda/ Kandhamal: At a time when countries across the globe have been gripped in the jaws of Coronavirus, cops in Kandhamal districts of Odisha have come up with a soothing song to aware people on coronavirus.

The track titled ‘Dekhiki Chaluthibare Bhai Gharuna Bahariba, Corona Thare Maatigale Banchiba Muskil Heba’ (Take care of yourself and don’t get out of house, Once coronavirus attacks it will be tough to live) has earned huge appreciation from the listeners.

Kandhamal SP Pratik Singh released the song recently. Baliguda SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik has penned the song while the IIC has lent voice to it.

Talking to press Baliguda PS IIC said that Government is taking many measures to contain spread of Coronavirus. Even Police are doing heavy duty on it. However, to present a friendly image of Police we decided to take help of music.

