Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s leading TV channel Kalinga TV observed 6th Foundation Day on Wednesday. Founded on today’s date in 2015 the TV channel has been catering to the needs of the society without getting diverted from its aim, said Kalinga TV founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. He thanked the numerous viewers and well-wishers of Kalinga TV on this occasion.

Thanking staffs and reporters of Kalinga TV Dr. Samanta urged them to work in such a way that the TV channel can continue winning trust of the viewers. He advised the reporters to stay safe, who are working these days in the field despite the peril of getting infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

The anniversary was observed as a low key affair today at the second facility of Kalinga TV in Nayapalli area in the capital city of Odisha. Only a few dignitaries were being seated in a hall abiding COVID norms including social distancing while people related to the channel from across Odisha joined the observation virtually from their places.

Founder of KISS, KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Kalinga TV advisor Umapada Bose, Chief Managing Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua and chief editor Soumyajit Pattnaik were on the dais. In his speech the Managing Director briefed about journey of the channel since its inception. The channel has always got optimum co-operation from the founder, he added.

Adviser Umapada Bose said that Kalinga TV has won trust of the viewers and it is competing with itself only.

Chief editor Soumyajit Pattnaik thanked founder Dr. Samanta for his incessant cooperation. He also thanked reporters who are working in the field despite Corona wreaking havoc in the state.

Durga Madhav Mishra, Deputy Chief Editor of Kalinga TV offered the vote of thanks.