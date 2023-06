Odisha’s Jugal Kishore Sarangi to get Bal Sahitya Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: The Sahitya Akademi today released the list of recipients of Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar for this year for their contribution to children’s literature in different Indian languages.

While a total of 22 writers including one from Odisha have been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, 20 authors have been selected for the Yuva Puraskar.

Odisha’s Jugal Kishore Sarangi has been selected for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his short story compilation ‘Jejenka Gapa Ganthili’. He will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a citation.

Have look at the list of the Yuva Puraskar 2023 winners:

Have look at the list of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2023 winners: