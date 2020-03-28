Odisha’s Jajpur sanitised with chlorine water to contain COVID-19

Jajpur : The district administration of Jajpur In Odisha has been doing its best efforts to prevent people from fatal coronavirus pandemic.

The fire department has sanitised Byasnagar and Jajpur town in the district with Chlorine water.

The Fire personnel were seen washing roads, streets, markets and other public places in these towns with disinfectant water.

The district administration has also set up 500-bed quarantine centers to fight the COVID-19.