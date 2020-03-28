Jajpur sanitised

Odisha’s Jajpur sanitised with chlorine water to contain COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Jajpur : The district administration of Jajpur In Odisha has been doing its best efforts to prevent people from fatal coronavirus pandemic.

The fire department has sanitised Byasnagar and Jajpur town in the district with Chlorine water.

Related News

Coronavirus lockdown: Naveen Patnaik govt provides food,…

Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 each to 65000 street vendors

112 persons came in contact with Odisha’s 3rd coronavirus…

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM…

The Fire personnel were seen washing roads, streets, markets and other public places in these towns with disinfectant water.

The district administration has also set up 500-bed quarantine centers to fight the COVID-19.

Jajpur sanitised

You might also like
State

Coronavirus lockdown: Naveen Patnaik govt provides food, shelter to migrant workers

State

Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 each to 65000 street vendors

State

112 persons came in contact with Odisha’s 3rd coronavirus positive patient: Subroto…

State

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM announced

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.