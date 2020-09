Odisha’s Jajpur Gets Chakravarti Singh Rathore As Its New Collector

Jajpur: Chakravarti Singh Rathore assumed charge as the collector of Jajpur district today. He is a 2014 batch IAS.



Rathore was previously posted as the commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC)



Rathore took charge from Project Director, DRDA, Indramani Nayak. Rathore visited the Biraja temple and took blessings before joining in his new post.