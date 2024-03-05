Odisha’s hottest city is Malkangari, unbearable since March

Malkangiri: The heat has been unbearable since March. Malkangiri district is now burning, say reliable in this regard on Tuesday. The hottest city in Odisha is Malkangiri district.

Today the temperature in Odisha’s hottest city is Malkangari 36 degrees. The temperature of the district has been around 37 degrees for the last three days. At 11 o’clock in the morning it rained. However, the temperature in the district is increasing every day. There is also the possibility of further warming.

Local people are facing several problems. Due to the intense heat, the streets are deserted at noon. Crowds of people have been seen at the juice and cold drink shops for a bit of respite from the heat. Umbrellas and wet cloths have become a support on people’s heads to protect them from the rain. Further heat is likely to increase further.

People have complained that the District Administration has not taken any steps for this. On the other hand, the district administration is keeping an eye on it and alerting the people. In the city, people should not leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary. “Drinking water sheds will be arranged at different places,” said Rajendra Kumar, Executive Officer of Malkangiri Council.