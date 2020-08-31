Bhubaneswar: The Gopalpur Port Limited (GPL) in Odisha has planned to set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and an investment of Rs 2,000 crore for setting up fertilizer and petrochemical industries, an official said on Monday.

Similarly, an edible oil refinery is also on cards, the official said.

Recently, GPL Managing Director Amit Saboo briefed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy about the ongoing activities of the port and future investment on industrialisation in the periphery of Gopalpur Port.

Tripathy expressed satisfaction over the investment plan and projects envisioned by GPL authorities in coming years.

He chaired a review meeting on various issues related to developmental activities.

As the issue of capping on transportation of iron ores to the Gopalpur port came up during the discussion, Tripathy said that artificial capping by the deputy director of mines should stop.

While there are no restrictions on the loading of trucks from mines of the state for Vishakhapatnam and Gangavaram Ports in Andhra Pradesh, there is a restriction on loading for GPL.

As a result, the exporters are facing a tough time and stiff competition and there will be a huge loss of foreign exchange earnings to the nation also, said sources.

Tripathy asked the officials to take up the issue with the Department of Steel and Mines in this regard.

GPL Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Agarwal informed the ongoing activities in the Covid-19 pandemic and the expansion proposals.

While GPL requires 1,200 acres of land, 393 acres have been allotted to them so far. The port authorities have requested for another 800 acres.

The Revenue Department has recently forwarded 119 acres in favour of GPL, officials informed.

Road and rail connectivity issues were also discussed in the meeting.