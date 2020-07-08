Berhampur: The Ganjam District Administration on Wednesday sealed Ganjam-Khordha border after there has been sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

No person will be allowed to travel to Bhubaneswar from Ganjam district and the administration has urged people to co-operate, informed Ganjam Collector.

Ganjam Korda border is sealed. No person will be allowed to go Bhubaneswar. Kindly cooperate @CMO_Odisha @SRC_Odisha — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 8, 2020

The OPD of MKCG hospital has been sealed today in Ganjam district. Only referral, emergency cases and staff will be allowed to enter the campus.

Yesterday, the Collector of Ganjam announced shutdown in all urban areas from July 9 to July 13 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ganjam district has so far detected with 2621 positive cases, with 1109 active cases, out of which 1487 cases have been recovered and 24 people have succumbed to the virus.